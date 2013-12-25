Gloria Estefan's Grammy Nominated Spin On 'The Standards'

Miami songstress Gloria Estefan has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Her album, “The Standards“ features her take on not only hits from the Great American Songbook, but also Brazilian and Argentinean classics as well.

As she tellsHere & Now’s Jeremy Hobson, it’s music that her parents played on the stereo when she was growing up. And the standards reveal a side of her that she wanted to show fans, after over thirty years in the music business with hits like “Conga” and “Words Get In the Way.”

“If you listen to my ballads and the songs that I’ve written, you can kind of hear that influence throughout my music,” Estefan said. “So it is very much my heart, and very natural to me. It’s really a happy place for me.”

Guest

Gloria Estefan, Cuban-born American singer and songwriter who has sold an estimated 100 million records worldwide. Her latest album is “The Standards.”

