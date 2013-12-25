Bringing The World Home To You

Fans Keep Jimmy Stewart Museum From Closing

Published December 25, 2013 at 7:03 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

The 1946 Christmas classic "It's a Wonderful Life," starring Jimmy Stewart, has a miracle ending. An angel named Clarence saves Stewart's character, George Bailey, from suicide. The townsfolk of Bedford Falls save George from financial ruin. Now, the Jimmy Stewart Museum in Pennsylvania has gotten a reprieve. With few visitors, its doors were about to shut. But fans sent in donations. Some were big but one envelope contained a single dollar - the return address marked: Clarence.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

