Snow Prints Lead Cops To Hiding Suspect

Published December 24, 2013 at 7:45 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A burglar in the Texas Panhandle blundered after breaking into a vehicle. He doubled back to retrieve the cell phone he left behind. Police tracked him down, but not through the GPS data from his phone. Finding suspect Colin Thomas Ferguson was a decidedly low tech operation. The cops followed the footprints he had left in the snow and found him hiding in another parked vehicle. Ferguson faces drug and burglary charges related to a whole series of break-ins. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

