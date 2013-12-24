Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Music From The Show

Published December 24, 2013 at 1:59 PM EST
  • Serail East, “Lickets”
  • Beach House, “Wild”
  • Four Tet, “Slowjam”
  • Pinback, “Fortress”
  • The Ventures, “Sleigh Ride”
  • Daedalus, “Madlib Bonus Beats”
  • Heimweg 78, “Couch”
  • Chvrches, “The Mother We Share”
  • The Mariachi Kings, “Deck The Halls”
  • Stone Temple Pilots, “Press Play”
  • And Keep Smiling, “The Rachels”
  • Loose Fur, “Apostolic”
  • Washed Out, “New Theory”
  • Calexico, “Crumble”
  • Tame Impala, “Apocalypse Dream”
  • The Ventures, “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”
  • C.S.S., “Alala”

 

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.