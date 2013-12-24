DJ Sessions: Christmas Edition

This week, we bring you a special installment of the DJ Sessions: Christmas oldies.

This week,Mike Haile, who is more commonly known by his DJ moniker, “Mike in the Morning” at WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to share his favorite Christmas music and reflect on his many decades as a DJ.

This is a special session for Jeremy, who hails from Champaign-Urbana, and grew up listening to Mike in the morning.

Mike’s Picks for Christmas

“White Christmas,” The Drifters



[Youtube]

“Winter Wonderland,” Darlene Love

“Little Drummer Boy,” Bing Crosby and David Bowie



[Youtube]

“Santa Looked A Lot Like Daddy,” Buck Owens and the Buckaroos

“Some Day at Christmas,” Stevie Wonder

“Santa Baby,” Michael Bublé



[Youtube]

“Happiest Christmas Tree,” Nat King Cole

“May you always” Harry Harrison

“Merry Christmas,” Judy Garland



[Youtube]

Guest

Mike Haile, General Manager and DJ at WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Ill. He is more commonly known as “Mike in the Morning”

