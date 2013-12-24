DJ Sessions: Christmas Edition
This week, we bring you a special installment of the DJ Sessions: Christmas oldies.
This week,Mike Haile, who is more commonly known by his DJ moniker, “Mike in the Morning” at WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to share his favorite Christmas music and reflect on his many decades as a DJ.
This is a special session for Jeremy, who hails from Champaign-Urbana, and grew up listening to Mike in the morning.
Mike’s Picks for Christmas
- “White Christmas,” The Drifters
- “Winter Wonderland,” Darlene Love
- “Little Drummer Boy,” Bing Crosby and David Bowie
- “Santa Looked A Lot Like Daddy,” Buck Owens and the Buckaroos
- “Some Day at Christmas,” Stevie Wonder
- “Santa Baby,” Michael Bublé
- “Happiest Christmas Tree,” Nat King Cole
- “May you always” Harry Harrison
- “Merry Christmas,” Judy Garland
Guest
- Mike Haile, General Manager and DJ at WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Ill. He is more commonly known as “Mike in the Morning”
