Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

HIV Positive Extra In 'Philadelphia' Reflects On Film's 20th Anniversary

Published December 23, 2013 at 1:20 PM EST

Twenty years ago, today, a film that changed the conversation about AIDS in America opened in theaters.

“Philadelphia” starred Denzel Washington and Tom Hanks, and it won box-office success and critical acclaim.

It netted two Oscars, including one for Hanks who won a Best Actor award for his portrayal of Andrew Beckett, an HIV-positive lawyer who sues his former law firm after he’s unjustly fired.

“Philadelphia” also featured actors whose real lives mirrored the movie: several dozen extras were HIV-positive Philadelphians.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, WHYY‘s Elana Gordon brings us the story of one of those actors, who is now creating a new script for life with HIV.

Reporter

  • Elana Gordon, health and science reporter for WHYY. She tweets @Elana_Gordon.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tom Hanks as Andrew Beckett in the 1993 film, "Philadelphia." (Clinica Estetico via WHYY)
/
/
Tom Hanks as Andrew Beckett in the 1993 film, "Philadelphia." (Clinica Estetico via WHYY)