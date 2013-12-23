A Neighborhood Stalwart Remains Unchanged

If you’re one of those last minute, down-to-the-wire, deadline-defying holiday shoppers — you better get going. Time is running out for you and hoards of like-minded procrastinators.

But today, we’d like to take a trip to a store not too far from our studios where time has largely stood still. In an age of big box chain stores, this little store really stands out.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Bruce Gellerman of WBUR takes a trip to Irving’s Toy & Card Shop.

Reporter

Bruce Gellerman, reporter for WBUR in Boston. He tweets @AudioBruce.

