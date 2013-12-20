Prediction

CARL KASELL: Now panel, what is the next thing that will turn up to be worthless? Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: I don't personally believe it but the wishes you make before you blow out the candles on your birthday cake.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: It turns out totally worthless.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

I can vouch for that. Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: You know how our parents always warned us that Santa only brings presents to nice girls?

SAGAL: Yes.

ROBERTS: Just not true.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Roy Blount, Jr.

ROY BLOUNT, JR. AUTHOR: A study that happens to have been underwritten by the vitamin industry will reveal that what's really useless is picky, picky science.

(LAUGHTER)

KASELL: And if any of those things turn out to be useless, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Tom Bodett, Roxanne Roberts and Roy Blount, Jr.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to Charles McCardy and everyone at WKNO. Thanks for a wonderful audience here in Memphis, Tennessee.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening at home. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.