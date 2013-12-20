Prediction
CARL KASELL: Now panel, what is the next thing that will turn up to be worthless? Tom Bodett.
TOM BODETT: I don't personally believe it but the wishes you make before you blow out the candles on your birthday cake.
(LAUGHTER)
BODETT: It turns out totally worthless.
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
I can vouch for that. Roxanne Roberts.
ROXANNE ROBERTS: You know how our parents always warned us that Santa only brings presents to nice girls?
SAGAL: Yes.
ROBERTS: Just not true.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Roy Blount, Jr.
ROY BLOUNT, JR. AUTHOR: A study that happens to have been underwritten by the vitamin industry will reveal that what's really useless is picky, picky science.
(LAUGHTER)
KASELL: And if any of those things turn out to be useless, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!
SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Tom Bodett, Roxanne Roberts and Roy Blount, Jr.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: Thanks to Charles McCardy and everyone at WKNO. Thanks for a wonderful audience here in Memphis, Tennessee.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening at home. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
