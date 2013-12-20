Bringing The World Home To You

Overturned Truck Spills Holiday Hams

Published December 20, 2013 at 7:09 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. We hope you don't think we ham it up too much on this show, but apologies for this morning's traffic report here at the bottom of the hour. Let's get an update on that interstate ramp outside Atlanta. It was clogged yesterday, not with cars, but ham - 40,000 pounds of it. A semi truck hauling the ham overturned, spilling pork and fuel everywhere. Fortunately the driver was not hurt but that's a lot of wasted holiday ham, unless you like it with a side of diesel.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

