One Man. One Cat. Multiplied

We start with a man called Mike and a cat called Ella. Two creatures.

Nothing odd about them, except that Mike has a beard and Ella is a touch chunky. Otherwise, they could be any cat and guy. Except ...

When you think about it, no one is ordinary. You could put a totally bland cat-and-guy couple in front of a hundred people, ask them to look, and each one would see a very different pair, different in a thousand subtle ways, because everybody looks at everything with different eyes.

Case in point: Mike Holmes (companion to Ella) is a cartoonist. And every so often, for an hour (that's his house rule; he does each of these in an hour) he will do a portrait of himself and his cat, through the eyes of another cartoonist.

If, for example, Mike spends an hour as Belgian cartoonist Georges Remi, maker of Tintin, then he and his cat would look like this:

/ Courtesy of Mike Holmes /

But the next day, should he morph into Bill Watterson (Calvin and Hobbes), then he and Ella might look like this:

Here they are again, in Powerpuff mode (a la Craig McCracken):

/ Courtesy of Mike Holmes /

This is the Bloom County, or Berkeley Breathed, version:

/ Courtesy of Mike Holmes /

Mike Holmes calls these studies "Mikenesses." They are all his drawings, imagining himself and Ella through the eyes of these other artists. He's done batches and batches of them, collected here, and even more here. What they are, of course, is a celebration of the many-splendored art of cartooning, but at the same time they show us how different people, in different moods, with different backgrounds, different pleasures and different fears will produce wildly different visions of the world. Gary Larson, for example, likes labs, test tubes and extraterrestrials:

/ Courtesy of Mike Holmes /

Maurice Sendak likes gentle monsters:

/ Courtesy of Mike Holmes /

Chuck Jones (Wile E. Coyote, The Grinch) admires schemers, plotters and engineers:

/ Mike Holmes /

Nick Park (of Wallace and Gromit) focuses on eyes (always big):

/ Courtesy of Mike Holmes /

Chris Ware likes quiet despair (and rectangles, ovals):

/ Courtesy of Mike Holmes /

And George Herriman (Krazy Kat, archy and mehitabel), the great-grandpa of American cartoonists, is all about energy, smallness and bravery.

/ Courtesy of Mike Holmes /

All of us have eyes. But those eyes are attached to brains, and brains sculpt what we take in, emphasizing this, avoiding that, so that one man and one cat can be as many men and as many cats as the number of people looking. If you're a salesperson, trial lawyer, cop, robber, politician, parent, friend, anybody ... this is worth remembering.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.