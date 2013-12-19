Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Target: Problem Is Fixed, But Customers Should Check Charge Accounts

By The Associated Press
Published December 19, 2013 at 1:35 PM EST
Target Corp. said information from some 40 million Target shoppers' credit and debit cards was stolen in the three weeks after Thanksgiving. (Jay Reed/Flickr)
Target Corp. said information from some 40 million Target shoppers' credit and debit cards was stolen in the three weeks after Thanksgiving. (Jay Reed/Flickr)

Target says it’s fixed the problem that allowed credit and debit card information on as many as 40 million accounts to be stolen. It says credit card holders can continue to shop at its stores.

But the chain also says customers should check their statements carefully for unauthorized charges.

Customers who see suspicious activity in their accounts are being told to call Target at 866-852-8680.

The accounts at risk are those of customers who swiped their cards at stores in the U.S. between November 27th and December 15th. The breach didn’t affect online purchases. The stolen information included Target store brand cards and major card brands such as Visa and MasterCard.

Target isn’t saying exactly how the data breach occurred. It says it’s working with a third-party forensics firm to investigate it, and to prevent future breaches.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press