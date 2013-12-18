Russia Throws Ukraine A Financial Lifeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin is giving Ukraine a a financial boost through a $15 billion loan. The deal also includes a large cut in the price of natural gas. Ukraine currently pays some of the highest gas prices in Europe.

The boost comes while thousands of people continue to protest Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovich’s decision to suspend talks with the European Union.

BBC correspondent David Stern joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson from Kiev to discuss the deal and the reactions from the protesters in Kiev.

Guest

David Stern, BBC correspondent in Kiev, Ukraine.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.