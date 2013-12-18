Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Russia Throws Ukraine A Financial Lifeline

Published December 18, 2013 at 1:15 PM EST
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and his Ukrainian counterpart Viktor Yanukovych chat during a news conference after their talks in Moscow on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and his Ukrainian counterpart Viktor Yanukovych chat during a news conference after their talks in Moscow on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is giving Ukraine a a financial boost through a $15 billion loan. The deal also includes a large cut in the price of natural gas. Ukraine currently pays some of the highest gas prices in Europe.

The boost comes while thousands of people continue to protest Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovich’s decision to suspend talks with the European Union.

BBC correspondent David Stern joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson from Kiev to discuss the deal and the reactions from the protesters in Kiev.

Guest

  • David Stern, BBC correspondent in Kiev, Ukraine.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.