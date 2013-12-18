Bringing The World Home To You

Project Xpat: What The World Thinks Of America

By Linton Weeks
Published December 18, 2013 at 11:11 AM EST
Closeup of American flag

"America is a large, friendly dog in a very small room," observed British historian Arnold J. Toynbee. "Every time it wags its tail, it knocks over a chair."

And Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca said, "The only things that the United States has given to the world are skyscrapers, jazz, and cocktails."

Opinions of America are like bellybuttons — everybody's got one.

**

As part of Project Xpat — an exploration by NPR — we asked Americans living abroad to tell us in 10 words or less how they would answer the 10-word question: What Do People In Your Host Country Think Of America?

Here are some of the responses:

Andrea Eagleman
/ Andrea Eagleman
/

"Has a limited worldview and is absolutely crazy about guns." — Andrea Eagleman, 33, New Zealand

**

"Americans: violent, no culture; but you: humble, kind and different." — Chantal Mpezo, 27, South Korea

**

Yasmine Qureshi
/ Yasmine Qureshi
/

"America, the land of optimism, excess, economic and political decline." — Yasmine Qureshi, 28, England

**

Brian Blakely
/ Brian Blakely
/

"Most find America delightful. Tourism dollars help quite a lot." — Brian Blakely, 30, Morocco

**

Renee Baker
/ Renee Baker
/

"Fashion labels, excess money, beauty, USA means beautiful country." — Renee Baker, 37, China

**

Thomas Mosley
/ Thomas Mosley
/

"Full of contradictions: confusingly progressive yet behind the times." — Thomas Mosley, 25, Spain

**

Holly-Nicole Nwangwa
/ Holly-Nicole Nwangwa
/

"A place to gasp at, but not to go to." — Holly-Nicole Nwangwa, 23, Japan

**

Carly Erickson
/ Carly Erickson
/

"Americans are very patriotic and all have guns." — Carly Erickson, 25, Italy

**

Towy Vaughn
/ Towy Vaughn
/

"Americans are aggressive, paranoid gun-hoarders who don't want social health care." — Towy Vaughn, 38, China

**

Brenna Bethancourt
/ Brenna Bethancourt
/

"Cheap iPhones, rap music and better movies exist in America." — Brenna Bethancourt, 28, Russia

**

Anastasia Primbas
/ Anastasia Primbas
/

"Gun-loving but fun-loving; hard working but spoiled and fat." — Anastasia Primbas, 47, Hungary

**

Copyright 2021 NPR.

Linton Weeks
Linton Weeks joined NPR in the summer of 2008, as its national correspondent for Digital News.
See stories by Linton Weeks