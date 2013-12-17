What The US Can Learn From Canada Ending Door-To-Door Mail Delivery

The financially-strapped Canada Post is phasing out home mail delivery over the next five years, replacing the door-to-door service with community mail boxes in central locations.

Canada Post will also cut 6,000 to 8,000 jobs in the postal industry, and raise the price of the postage stamp by 22 cents.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBC reporter Rosemary Barton about the shift in Canada, and then talks with Washington Post reporter Ed O’Keefe about what the U.S. can learn from its northern neighbor.

Guest

Rosemary Barton , reporter for the CBC. She tweets @RosieBarton.

, reporter for the CBC. She tweets @RosieBarton. Ed O’Keefe, congressional correspondent for The Washington Post. He tweets @edatpost.

