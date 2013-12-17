Bringing The World Home To You

Italian Police Arrest 4 In Holiday Extortion Case

Published December 17, 2013 at 4:34 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is a Christmas con.

Just when we want to be thinking about generosity around the holidays, a story of extortion.

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Police in Italy have arrested four alleged mafia gangsters for forcing shop owners to buy poinsettias for as much as $140 each. Owners who refused to partake in the Christmas special would have their shops vandalized.

GREENE: According to police, these alleged mafia guys were trying to raise money for the families of jailed gang members. Maybe next year they should try caroling instead.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

WERTHEIMER: And I'm Linda Wertheimer. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

