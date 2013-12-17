Italian Police Arrest 4 In Holiday Extortion Case

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is a Christmas con.

Just when we want to be thinking about generosity around the holidays, a story of extortion.

Police in Italy have arrested four alleged mafia gangsters for forcing shop owners to buy poinsettias for as much as $140 each. Owners who refused to partake in the Christmas special would have their shops vandalized.

GREENE: According to police, these alleged mafia guys were trying to raise money for the families of jailed gang members. Maybe next year they should try caroling instead.

