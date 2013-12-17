Bringing The World Home To You

Tech Giants Invest In Internet Infrastructure

Published December 17, 2013 at 1:35 PM EST

Google, Facebook and other major technology companies are boosting their efforts to control Internet transmission networks. They’re building private fiber-optic cables across the world, rivaling telecom companies like Verizon and Sprint.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Google began to build its network in 2008, long before the National Security Agency data mining scandal broke.

Tech executives say they’re building their own cable fiber networks to keep costs down and improve services as online traffic continues to grow.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Bellini joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the infrastructure investments.

Guest

