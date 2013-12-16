Bringing The World Home To You

Retired Butler Doesn't Want To Spend Christmas Alone

Published December 16, 2013 at 7:30 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer.

A retired butler has been completely overwhelmed by the response to a story about him in The Irish Post. James Gray put an ad in the paper saying he spent the last 10 Christmases alone and he wanted this year to be different. His story was then featured and here comes Santa Claus. Cards, letters and invitations are rolling in for the Christmas butler.

