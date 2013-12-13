Bringing The World Home To You

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Has A Hit Coloring Book

Published December 13, 2013 at 7:44 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A book on dinosaurs is usually the top seller for a St. Louis publisher of coloring books. This week its best seller stars Senator Ted Cruz. It's not a spoof, it really is meant for kids. The cover shows Cruz pointing to a tea plant with leaves reading Ten Commandments and gun rights. Kids can color in the senator giving a speech against Obamacare. Or for those who prefer blue to red, the publisher always offers an Occupy Wall Street book. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

