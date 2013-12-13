Bringing The World Home To You

Prediction

Published December 14, 2013 at 12:00 PM EST

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the hot new baby name in 2014? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: For contrarian parents the big name will be Gluten Full.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Big Screen Television.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: Since this year it was Cheese, next year it'll be Mac so people can go around saying, meet my kids, Mac and Cheese.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: Well, if any babies get those names, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Paula Poundstone, Maz Jobrani.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week in Memphis, Tennessee.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

