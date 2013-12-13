PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, on to our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill in the blank questions as he or she can, each correct answer now worth two points. Carl, can you give us the scores?

CARL KASELL: We have a tie for first place. Maz Jobrani and Faith Salie both have three points. Paula Poundstone has two.

SAGAL: Paula, you are in third place so start first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Yes.

SAGAL: Conservative groups complained after Congress reached a bipartisan deal for a new...

POUNDSTONE: Budget.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, Time Magazine named blank as their person of the year.

POUNDSTONE: Pope Francis I believe.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Google, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and four other major companies formally called for reforms to the blank's surveillance practices.

POUNDSTONE: NSA.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, Bob Filner, the former mayor of blank was sentenced to 90 days home confinement for harassing women.

POUNDSTONE: San Diego.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A British man whose prosthetic hand was stolen got it back after it was found in a blank.

POUNDSTONE: (Unintelligible) house.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: A second-hand shop.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Oh, wow.

SAGAL: News that drinking blank doesn't really help with weight loss is causing sales to slip.

POUNDSTONE: I don't know, weight-loss drinks.

SAGAL: No, diet soda. Carlos Santana and Billy Joel were among the people honored for the contributions to the arts at last Sunday's blank ceremony.

POUNDSTONE: Kennedy Center.

SAGAL: Yes, Kennedy Center honors.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A California man...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...who stole the painting of a nude woman from a hotel was sentenced to blank.

POUNDSTONE: Buy stocks.

SAGAL: No. He was sentenced to write out, I will not get drunk at a wedding and go steal the naked picture over the urinal over and over again.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You know how it is, you're drunk, peeing at a fancy hotel, you see a painting of a nude that strikes your fancy over the urinal, so you stuff it into your overnight bag. After writing out his punishment, the man was allowed to join the other kids at drunk recess.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Carl, how did Paula do on our quiz?

KASELL: Paula had five correct answers for ten more points. She now has 12 points and Paula has taken the lead.

SAGAL: All right, Paula. Well done.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: All right. We have flipped a coin and Faith has elected to go next. So Faith, fill in the blank. NASA ordered a partial shutdown of the blank after one of its two cooling systems failed Wednesday.

FAITH SALIE: International space station.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: To combat drug resistant superbugs, the FDA announced new guidelines for the use of blanks in livestock.

SALIE: Antibiotics.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week Mary Barra became the first woman CEO of a major automaker when she was named to head blank.

SALIE: General Motors.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Saying no nation will dominate Russia's military, blank budgeted 700 billion dollars to modernize and build its defenses.

SALIE: Putin.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: An Iowa man caught with stolen beef jerky in his pants claimed blank.

SALIE: That he was a vegan.

SAGAL: No. That he was not the one who put it there.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: To celebrate his 90th birthday, former host Bob Barker made a surprise appearance on blank.

SALIE: Price is Right.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Best known for her role as Baroness Elsa Schraeder in the movie version of blank, Eleanor Parker died Monday at age 91.

SALIE: Sound of Music.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A customer has received a coupon for a replacement...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...after opening her box of frozen Snack-A-Tizers Jalapeño Poppers and allegedly finding a blank.

SALIE: A lizard.

SAGAL: A set of eyeglasses. When the customer opened his box of frozen Snack-A-Tizer Jalapeno Poppers, she expected to indulge in some Bite-size morsels of cheddar cheese with a jalapeno kick, not to find herself chowing down on someone else's eyewear. When the customer told the company, they apologized saying, sorry, we'll send you a coupon. But that was only after their first response which was, oh, there they are!

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Carl, how did Faith do on our quiz?

KASELL: Well, Faith had six correct answers for 12 more points. She now has 15 points and has taken the lead.

SAGAL: All right.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Carl, how many then does Maz Jobrani need to win?

KASELL: Six to tie, seven to win outright.

SAGAL: All right, Maz, this is for the game. Fill in the blank. The merger making American Airlines and blank the world's largest airline was finalized this week.

MAZ JOBRANI: U.S. Airways.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The FCC voted Thursday to explore lifting the ban on using blanks on flights.

JOBRANI: Cell phones.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: As its Lie of the Year, the PolitiFact website named President Obama's promise that blank.

JOBRANI: You can keep your - you know, your insurance.

SAGAL: Right. If you like your insurance you can keep it.

JOBRANI: Yeah, yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A family lost in the Nevada wilderness during a massive blank was found safe this week.

JOBRANI: Storm.

SAGAL: Yes, snowstorm.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A Canadian supermarket is in trouble for selling bacon, chicken breasts, and steaks that had been blanked.

JOBRANI: Washed.

SAGAL: Stuffed down a shoplifter's pants and recovered.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Twelve Years a Slave and American Hustle led in the nominations for this year's blank awards.

JOBRANI: Golden Globe.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A judge in Quebec...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...labeled a Canadian man a quarrelsome litigant after he sued blank.

JOBRANI: In Quebec sued blank. Alex Trebek.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: He sued the Dominican Republic because it rained during his vacation.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Because, as we all know, when it rains, you have two choices, long, drawn-out court battle against a sovereign nation that according to all precedent you have no hope of winning, or an umbrella.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Carl, did Maz do well enough to win?

KASELL: He needed at least six to tie but he had just five correct answers.

(SOUNDBITE OF DISAPPOINTMENT)

KASELL: So with 15 points, Faith Salie is this week's champion.

(APPLAUSE)

Since we now know that Cheese was the baby name of the year in 2013, we will ask our panelists, in just a minute, what will be the big new baby name next year and why? But first let me tell you that...