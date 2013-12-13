Bringing The World Home To You

How Does History Change The Meaning Of Words?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published December 13, 2013 at 9:27 AM EST

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Spoken And Unspoken.

About Mark Forsyth's TEDTalk

Etymologist Mark Forsyth shares the surprising back story on the term "president."

About Mark Forsyth

Mark Forsyth is an author, blogger, journalist, proofreader and ghostwriter. On his blog, the Inky Fool, he dispells grammar myths. His book The Etymologicon takes "a circular stroll through the hidden connections of the English language" by history of one word or phrase with each chapter.

NPR/TED Staff