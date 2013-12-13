Bringing The World Home To You

Does Body Language Shape Who You Are?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published December 13, 2013 at 9:27 AM EST

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episodeSpoken And Unspoken.

About Amy Cuddy's TEDTalk

Body language affects how others see us, but it may also change how we see ourselves. Social psychologist Amy Cuddy shows how "power posing" can affect our brains, and might even have an impact on our chances for success.

About Amy Cuddy

Amy Cuddy is a professor and researcher at Harvard Business School, where she studies how nonverbal behavior and snap judgments affect people. Her research reveals we can change other people's perceptions — and even our own body chemistry — simply by changing body positions.

NPR/TED Staff