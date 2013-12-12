Life After An Other-Than-Honorable Discharge

This week, NPR’s Quil Lawrence has been reporting on veterans who served their country, but for one reason or another, received an other-than-honorable discharge.

This label has affected more than 100,000 in the last decade. Some were discharged for misconduct, others for drug use, and some for committing crimes. As a result, they no longer receive VA health benefits.

He joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the special project.

NPR Special Series: Veterans And Other-Than-Honorable Discharges

Guest

Quil Lawrence, veterans correspondent for NPR. He tweets @QuilLawrence.

