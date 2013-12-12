Bringing The World Home To You

Alabama's Kicker Gets Condolences From 'Another 43'

Published December 12, 2013 at 7:31 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Alabama kicker Cade Foster had a terrible game against Auburn. He missed two field goals, had a third blocked, and was taken out of the game, which Alabama lost. But he received a note of condolence from former President George W. Bush. It reads: Life has its setbacks. I know. However, you will be a stronger human with time. Bush signed his note, Another 43. So wrote the 43rd president to Alabama's kicker, whose jersey is 43.

