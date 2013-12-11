Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

These Meeces Are Pieces: A Chess Set Made Of Dead Rodents

Published December 11, 2013 at 6:49 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

What you think of this story depends on whether you think 32 dead mice are cute. Rachel Garcia turned the stuffed mice into a chess set. The Huffington Post has photos. The bishop mice have little bishop hats. The knights hold little plastic swords you'd find in a lemon slice. The perfect chess set, if you are willing to touch them. Their creator says don't feel bad for the mice, better to end this way than be eaten by a snake.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition