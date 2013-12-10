Bringing The World Home To You

House, Senate Negotiators Announce Deal To Avert Another Shutdown

By Tamara Keith,
Melissa Block
Published December 10, 2013 at 6:55 PM EST

House and Senate negotiators said late Thursday that they reached a budget deal. The agreement would restore some of the automatic spending cuts known as sequestration, and includes some relatively small deficit reduction over the next two years. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., hammered out the deal, which they characterized as a step in the right direction that would avoid another government shutdown in mid-January if both the House and Senate approve the budget.

Copyright 2013 NPR

All Things Considered
Tamara Keith
Melissa Block
