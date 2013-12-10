Bringing The World Home To You

Florida Capitol's Nativity Sparks Call For Pabst Festivus Pole

Published December 10, 2013 at 6:15 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

There will be a Nativity scene inside the Florida State Capitol Building. The Florida Prayer Network put up the scene, with a state permit. Chaz Stevens thinks that's an annoying mixture of church and state, so he applied for a permit for a Festivus pole, honoring the fake religion made up on the TV show "Seinfeld." The Festivus pole will be made of Pabst Blue Ribbon cans. Other displays allowed in the rotunda include a Bill of Rights Nativity banner.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

