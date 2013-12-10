Bringing The World Home To You

Canada Aims To Take North Pole Into Its Nautical Borders

Published December 10, 2013 at 6:29 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Canada has a wish list this year and Santa might not be pleased. It includes the North Pole. Canada announced this week that it's preparing to ask the U.N. to extend its nautical borders farther into the Arctic - far enough to include the Pole. Along with Santa's workshop, the North Pole is home to vast deposits of oil and gas. Canada says it's checking its research twice so it won't actually be laying claim to the Pole until after Christmas. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

