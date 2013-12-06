Bringing The World Home To You

Two Universities Struggle To Contain Meningitis Outbreaks

Published December 5, 2013 at 1:05 PM EST
Princeton University is trying to curb an outbreak of bacterial meningitis. The university will offer students a vaccine that hasn't been approved in the U.S., but has been approved in Europe and Australia. (Wikimedia)
Two campuses, on opposite coasts, are struggling to contain outbreaks of bacterial meningitis.

Princeton and the University of California, Santa Barbara, are trying to keep their students safe from the potentially fatal sickness.

On Monday, UCSB confirmed that a fourth student is sick. Recently Aaron Loy, a lacrosse player for UCSB, had to have parts of both feet amputated.

Early next week, students at Princeton will be able to get a vaccine, Bexsero, which has been approved in Europe and Australia, but is not fully approved in the U.S.

Dr. James Turner, a professor of internal medicine and the principle investigator for the College Health Surveillance Network, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the efforts to curb the meningitis outbreak.

