Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what companies are going to start using drones and for what? Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: I'd say the military's going to start using drones. We're going to get back the good old fashioned family values and use them to drop bombs and kill people the way God intended.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Kyrie O'Connor.

KYRIE O'CONNOR: Husbands, you know how there's that Sunday night and it's late and your wife sends you out to the drugstore for lady products? Drones, baby, drones.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: It's the sleek, beautiful Apple iDrone. I'm not sure what it does but I know I need one.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: And if we see any of those drones, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Adam Felber and Kyrie O'Connor. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.