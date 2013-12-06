PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, on to our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill in the blank questions as he or she can, each correct answer now worth two points. Carl, can you give us the scores?

CARL KASELL: Kyrie O'Connor and Adam Felber both have three points. They have the lead. And Alonzo Bodden has two points.

SAGAL: All right. That means Alonzo you go first. Here we go. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank, Alonzo. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that five billion records on the location of cell phones overseas are collected by the blank every day.

ALONZO BODDEN: NSA.

KASELL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In a protest for higher wages Thursday, blank workers walked off the job in 100 cities.

BODDEN: Fast food.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Former Vice President Dick Cheney said this week that he was surprised by the facebook feud between his daughters over their views on blank.

BODDEN: Gay marriage.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A woman who had suffered a leg injury at the mall was arrested on Monday after calling the police to request that they blank.

BODDEN: That they arrest her?

SAGAL: No. That they push her around the mall so she could continue shopping.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: On Thursday night, former American Idol winner Carrie Underwood played Maria in a live televised version of blank.

BODDEN: The Sound of Music.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The National Zoo announced this week that their new baby blank would be named Bao Bao.

BODDEN: Panda?

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: There was a slight mishap with the Olympic flame...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...this week when the torchbearer carrying the flame through Siberia accidentally blanked.

BODDEN: Set fire to something.

SAGAL: He set fire to...

BODDEN: Himself?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: The former bobsledder was jogging through the cheering crowd when he accidentally dripped some fuel onto his jacket sleeve and became a human Olympic torch.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: He was eventually snuffed out unharmed, but set an unofficial record for the two hundred yard panicked scream.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Carl, how did Alonzo do on our quiz?

KASELL: Alonzo had six correct answers for 12 more points. He now has 14 points and Alonzo has taken the lead.

SAGAL: Well done. Very well done.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Here we go. We have flipped a coin, Kyrie has elected to go next. Fill in the blank. The Former South African president and former political prisoner blank died Thursday at age 95.

KYRIE O'CONNOR: Nelson Mandela.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: An internet security company revealed Thursday that hackers had stolen the blanks of more than 2 million Google, Facebook and Twitter users.

O'CONNOR: The passwords.

SAGAL: Passwords, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Authorities warned that the thieves who stole a truck found in Mexico containing cobalt-60 pellets were exposed to dangerous levels of blank.

O'CONNOR: Radiation.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Christine Fox, the woman who was the inspiration for Kelly McGillis's role in blank was named to the number two spot at the Pentagon this week.

O'CONNOR: Top Gun.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A prison inmate in Sweden had 24 hours tacked on to his sentence after he blanked.

O'CONNOR: Left.

SAGAL: To do what?

O'CONNOR: Get dental work.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: He escaped from jail to go to the dentist.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bars across the country toasted the 80th anniversary of the date blank was repealed.

O'CONNOR: Prohibition.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Pantone announced Thursday that Radiant Orchid would be the blank of the year for 2014.

O'CONNOR: Color.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A British politician wants to pass...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...a new punitive criminal law after he and his wife were the victims of blank.

O'CONNOR: Twerking.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: He and his wife were mooned by 40 school kids on their way to a rugby match.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Lord James of Blackheath is extra upset about the incident because he was attempting to prove to his wife once and for all that rugby is a respectable pastime.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But, quote "The sight of some 40 school children mooning simultaneously is not a pretty sight. She was horrified." Lord James told parliament he wanted the boys locked up for a year, but would settle for a fine, at which point the entire House of Lords turned around and showed him what they thought of that idea.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Carl, how did Kyrie do on our quiz?

KASELL: Kyrie had seven correct answers for 14 more points. She now has 17 points and Kyrie has taken the lead.

SAGAL: All right. Well done. Very good.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: How many, Carl, does Adam need to win?

KASELL: Seven to tie, eight to win outright.

ADAM FELBER: That's a high bar there.

SAGAL: It is, but you can do it, Adam. This is for the game. Fill in the blank. The driver of a train that derailed in blank this week told investigators that he had been in a daze before the crash.

FELBER: New York.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Because of website improvements, 29 thousand people were able to sign up for blank in the first two days of December.

FELBER: Health care.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Officials are investigating the car crash that killed Paul Walker, best known for his role in the blank movies.

FELBER: Fast and Furious.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Scientists said Monday that it appears that the blank that passed close to the sun last week did not survive the trip.

FELBER: Comet.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: For the second time in a row, the town of Wallsburg, Utah blanked.

FELBER: Scarpered off.

SAGAL: No. Forgot to hold an election.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The unveiling of the White House Christmas decorations took an unexpected turn when Sunny the dog blanked.

FELBER: Piddled on the tree.

SAGAL: No. He knocked over a toddler.

FELBER: Oh.

SAGAL: Or she I guess, she knocked over a toddler. Rescuers got a happy surprise when they discovered a man who had survived for 62 hours in a blank.

FELBER: Rowboat.

SAGAL: No. Capsized boat underwater. Two Canadian men performed...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...a daring animal rescue mission recently when they blanked.

FELBER: Twerked.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I'm sure somebody out there is twerking at them. No. these two Canadian men rescued a shark that was choking on a moose.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Derrick Chaulk was driving along the coast when he saw a large Greenland shark give the international signal for choking.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Chaulk, with the help of passerby, gave a quick Heimlich to the shark and then dragged the shark back out to the water. Said Chaulk, "It was a good feeling to see that shark swim out knowing that you saved his life." That feeling was tempered by the realization they were standing in the shallow water near a shark whose dinner had just gotten interrupted, and who had managed to nab a moose.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Carl, did Adam do well enough to win?

KASELL: He needed seven to tie, he had just four correct answers. So with 17 points, Kyrie O'Connor is this week's champion.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: In just a minute we're going to ask our panelists to predict what will be the next company to use drone technology?