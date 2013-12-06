Fukushima Inspectors Say Beginning Of Clean-Up Going Well So Far

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency are praising Japan for making progress to stabilize the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant, which was crippled by an earthquake and tsunami nearly three years ago.

This week, the IAEA inspectors wrapped up a 10-day inspection of the plant, where the decommissioning process started a few weeks ago.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from BBC Tokyo correspondent Rupert Wingfield-Hayes.

Guest

Rupert Wingfield-Hayes, Tokyo correspondent for the BBC.

