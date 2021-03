DJ Sessions: Eclectic Jazz From New Hampshire

For the latest installment of Here & Now DJ Sessions, we speak with Julie Lavender, a jazz musician and host of the pubic radio show “Dream Farm Radio,” which brings jazz musicians to perform at her renovated barn in Hollis, New Hampshire.

Lavender shares some of her favorite new jazz, including music by saxophonist Daniel Bennett, acoustic double-neck guitarist Ian Ethan Case and cellist and composer Eugene Friesen.

Songs Heard In This Segment

Daniel Bennett, “Bears in a Covered Wagon”

Ian Ethan Case, “Deep Cover”

Ian Ethan Case, “The Infinite Race”

Eugene Friesen, “Shadow Play”

Eugene Friesen, “Church Rhythms” featuring Julie Lavender and Tim Ray



Guest

Julie Lavender, jazz musician and host of Dream Farm Radio. She tweets @Julie_Lavender.

