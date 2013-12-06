Calif. Health Exchange Encourages 'Gift Of Health'

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Supporters of the Affordable Care Act encourage people to promote health insurance at Thanksgiving family gatherings. Now the effort moves to a new holiday. California's insurance exchange is encouraging holiday shoppers to give the gift of health to young people. More holidays are coming. On New Year's Eve of "Auld Lang Syne" and resolutions to get dental coverage maybe? And you can guess what kind of a sale they're going to be having on President's Day. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.