Budget Deal May Be On The Horizon

Published December 6, 2013 at 1:35 PM EST

Congressional budget committee leaders are working to pull together a budget deal by the end of next week. Republic Congressman Paul Ryan and Democratic Senator Patty Murray are reportedly discussing how to increase revenue without raising taxes.

A main provision of the agreement would be a partial easing of the next two spending sequesters. It was only in October that a deadlock over federal spending led to the first government shutdown in 17 years.

Bloomberg’s Marty Schenker joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to explain.

Guest

  • Marty Schenker, executive editor of Top News for Bloomberg. He tweets @mschenker.

