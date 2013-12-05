Bringing The World Home To You

Reviewers On Amazon Poke Fun At $40,000 TV

Published December 5, 2013 at 6:55 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Samsung is selling an HD television for $40,000. That price tag prompted the following customer reviews on Amazon.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

I was going to send my kids to college, but I had to do what was best for my family.

INSKEEP: Glad it has low energy costs, as I'm on a very tight budget.

MONTAGNE: I hesitated to buy, but I saw double-A batteries were free with the remote.

INSKEEP: I am coming back from the future to write this review, and to say the TV will cost 699 in two years.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

