China Mobile And Apple Sign iPhone Deal

Published December 5, 2013 at 1:35 PM EST

The world’s largest mobile carrier, China Mobile, will soon offer iPhones on its network.

The deal gives Apple access to more than 700 million subscribers. That’s seven times the size of Verizon Wireless.

Derek Thompson, business editor for The Atlantic, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the implications of the deal.

China Mobile, the world's largest mobile carrier, will soon carry iPhones on its network. (John Karakatsanis/Flickr)
China Mobile, the world's largest mobile carrier, will soon carry iPhones on its network. (John Karakatsanis/Flickr)