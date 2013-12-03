Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Pope Francis Reveals He Once Worked As A Bouncer

Published December 3, 2013 at 7:15 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Long before becoming the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis worked some odd jobs. At a church in Rome this weekend, the Pope talked about sweeping floors, working in a chemical lab and teaching in high school. All jobs that would help explain his now famous common touch. But he also revealed that he was once a bouncer. Tough to do while turning the other cheek, but good preparation perhaps for the rough and tumble Vatican politics. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition