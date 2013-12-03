Bringing The World Home To You

Independent Bookstores Offer 'Cider Monday'

Published December 3, 2013 at 7:03 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Yesterday, millions of Americans logged on to snag some Cyber Monday savings. But a number of independent bookstores decided to play on that name with a new tradition: Cider Monday. They invited customers to step away from the computers and stop by for a free cup of apple cider. The celebration was first proposed by The Toadstool Bookshops in New Hampshire. They promised their servers would not be overloaded and would, in fact, give you a smile.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

