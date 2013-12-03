Bringing The World Home To You

'Giving Tuesday' Follows Record-Breaking Cyber Monday

Published December 3, 2013 at 1:35 PM EST
(givingtuesday.org)
Cyber Monday, the Super Bowl of online sales, broke all records this year, with sales up 19 percent over last year.

Mobile traffic accounted for 13 percent of total site visits, and sales are projected to reach $2 billion for desktop online sales, according to comScore.

But the bonanza isn’t over. Today is “Giving Tuesday.” The movement to create a national day of giving started last year, raising $10 million dollars for more than 2,500 charities nationwide.

