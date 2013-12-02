Bringing The World Home To You

What Happens To Failed Shopping Malls?

Published December 2, 2013 at 1:25 PM EST
Euclid Square Mall in Northeast Ohio is now the site of 24 Christian congregations. (David C. Barnett/WCPN)
Successful malls can be some of the most bustling places in America: enclosed commercial districts that are “people magnets,” with packed parking lots and a variety of popular shops, department stores and restaurants.

But over the years, online shopping and a roller coaster economy have turned many malls into ghost towns.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, David C. Barnett of WCPN examines the afterlife of some malls in Northeast Ohio.

Reporter

  David C. Barnett, reporter and producer for WCPN in Cleveland.

