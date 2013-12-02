Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Swedish Inmate Escapes To Go To The Dentist

Published December 2, 2013 at 7:38 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We're not sure what a Swedish man did to get into prison, but he displayed a kind of honor once locked up. The prisoner complained of a toothache. He says he couldn't get anyone to help him treat it. So according to Swedish media, the 51-year-old man escaped and went to a dentist, had his tooth pulled, and then turned himself in.

Police gave him a ride back to prison, and added one day onto his sentence.

Honor among teeth - it's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition