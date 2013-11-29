Top Amazon Reviewers Get Big Perks

Whether or not you read them, the customer reviews on retailers’ websites have enormous value, mostly for the company.

The more a product is reviewed, the more likely it is that people will buy that product and the more money companies such as Amazon make.

So the benefits of online reviews are obvious for retailers, but what’s in it for the most prolific reviewers? For Amazon’s top reviewers, the benefits are tangible.

Lisa Chow of NPR’s Planet Money team tracks down Amazon’s No. 1 customer reviewer and learned that Amazon has a special program for its top reviewers.

Lisa Chow, economics reporter at NPR’s Planet Money. She tweets @lisaechow.

