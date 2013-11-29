Bringing The World Home To You

Marijuana Included In Donation To Science Class

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Stewart County High School, in Tennessee, was in a high state of surprise. A drug task force made a donation for students to use in agriculture classes. It was growing equipment they had seized - lights and such that people use to grow, say, marijuana.

The surprise was what teacher Jordan McMillan found in the donation - some pot. This was reported by the local paper; believe it or not, the Leaf Chronicle. The school returned the pot; the equipment is in use growing tomato plants.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

