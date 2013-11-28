What Makes Upworthy Wildly Successful

Upworthy aggregates news stories and writes catchy — some say ‘cheesy’ — headlines for them. And then it makes those stories go viral.

The popular social media site started in 2012 and in October attracted 50 million unique visitors.

Now, Upworthy is partnering with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to produce original content focusing on global health and poverty.

Derek Thompsonof The Atlantic joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti with details.

Guest

Derek Thompson, business editor for The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.