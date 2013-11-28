Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

On Thanksgiving, Everybody Needs A Friend — And That Means Everybody

By Robert Krulwich
Published November 28, 2013 at 8:05 AM EST

Last December, a website called The Morning News asked me to describe the most important and unimportant events of my year. So I sent them a story that felt like both to me, something slight but at the same time deeply rich. Now that it's Thanksgiving, I'm going to post it here because it's about two girls who want the best for everybody — and that can get complicated.

I'm walking past a school. Two girls, maybe 6 years old, wearing parkas, carrying book bags, come flying out the school door, stepping in front of me close enough for me to hear. And one of them leans toward the other and says, "What if you're a serial killer? Who's going to be your friend then?"

I turn. The two girls are weighing this question. Having friends — this is a thing they know. Everybody needs one, even the nastiest among us, but this is a toughie. They stop to mull: Who might like a serial killer?

"Maybe," says the second girl, "other serial killers?"

They look at each other, uncertain. (Not a big enough pool? Is that what they're thinking?)

Then the first girl says, "I know!"

"What?" asks the second.

"How about just ... killers?"

More to choose from! They hug. Problem solved. They walk up the block holding hands. Friends are the solution to everything. This is their news. This is what they know.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Robert Krulwich
Robert Krulwich works on radio, podcasts, video, the blogosphere. He has been called "the most inventive network reporter in television" by TV Guide.
See stories by Robert Krulwich