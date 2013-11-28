Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Michigan Friends Camp At Best Buy Waiting For Black Friday

Published November 28, 2013 at 6:52 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer.

Black Friday lines are probably already forming in front of big box stores, but at least one group of friends has a head start on those TVs, GPS units and games. Zachary Davis and four friends have been camped out in front of Michigan Best Buy since last Saturday, in 20-degree weather. The store says Camp Zach is OK by them, and lets the guys use the restroom. The four friends expect to save about a grand.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition