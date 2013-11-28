Bringing The World Home To You

Frugality Afforded Deceased Seattle Man To Donate Millions

Published November 28, 2013 at 7:00 AM EST

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you'd met Jack MacDonald in Seattle, you might have assumed he lived a frugal life. He wore old sweaters, rode the bus, clipped coupons. He once got stoked about a sale on frozen orange juice. He bought so many cans, he needed a second freezer.

Well, friends and family knew MacDonald's secret. He had amassed a fortune on the stock market. He died at the age of 98, leaving nearly $200 million to charity; according to the Seattle Times, the largest philanthropic gift in Washington state this year.

