New Films This Holiday Season

Published November 27, 2013 at 1:50 PM EST
Actors Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey are pictured in a scene from "Dallas Buyers Club." (Focus Features)
Thanksgiving is the traditional start of the holiday movie season, and Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr tells Here & Now’s Robin Young that there are some good films to finish out what’s been a strong year at the movies.

“I think we’re gonna end up looking at what we’ve seen this year and be quite amazed at the depth and power and creativity of some of the films that have come out,” says Burr. He shares some of his favorites.

Five Of Ty Burr’s Film Picks

  1. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
  2. Dallas Buyer’s Club
  3. Nebraska
  4. Philomena
  5. Inside Llewyn Davis

