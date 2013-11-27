America's Most Famous Unsolved Skyjacking Case
On the day before Thanksgiving in 1971, a man known only as “D.B. Cooper” hijacked a Boeing 727 on a flight from Portland, Ore. to Seattle. He extorted 200,000 dollars in ransom and parachuted from the plane.
From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Feliks Banel of KUOW looks back at America’s most famous unsolved skyjacking case.
Guest
- Feliks Banel, producer of the KUOW series “This NOT Just In.”
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.